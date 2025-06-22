Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning finally beat its predecessor’s domestic haul on its fifth Friday despite multiple competitions and losing theaters. Tom Cruise’s film lost the IMAX screens last week despite maintaining a stronghold at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the most popular franchises globally and has amassed over $4.6 billion worldwide. Tom’s mindblowing stunts and unparalleled charm keep the audience glued to their seats. People keep coming back to these MI movies for the amazing cinematic experience. Unfortunately, this is reportedly the last film in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the fans will not see Tom as Ethan Hunt again in a new MI film. This is also another driving force for the film’s strong box office performance.

Mission: Impossible 8’s box office collection day 29 [North America]

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $1.8 million on its fifth Friday. The Tom Cruise-starrer declined by 20.1% from last Friday despite losing another 339 theaters on Thursday. The film dropped out of the top five domestic box office charts on Friday owing to the release of Elio and How to Train Your Dragon.

Officially beats Dead Reckoning’s domestic haul

After a solid number on the 5th Friday, Mission: Impossible 8 has hit the $173.65 million cume at the box office in North America. For the record, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning collected $172.64 million during its run in North America. It is now the 6th highest-grossing film in the MI franchise.

Take a look at the run of the Mission: Impossible films at the domestic box office (from highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million Mission: Impossible II – $215.40 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning – $173.65 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – $172.64 million Mission: Impossible III – $134.02 million

How much is the film projected to earn on its 5th three-day weekend?

This weekend, it might even surpass Mission: Impossible’s $180.98 million domestic haul and become the franchise’s fifth highest-grossing film. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is projected to earn between $6 million and $7 million on its fifth three-day weekend in North America. Mission: Impossible 8 was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $173.7 million

International – $340.5 million

Worldwide – $514.2 million

