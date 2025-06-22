Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is crossing a notable mark at the box office in China this weekend. Tom Cruise’s film has also achieved an interesting feat at the box office in North America. The film dropped out of the top 5 in the domestic chart on Friday due to new releases and has amassed $514.15 million worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

Mission: Impossible 8 has a considerable fan following in China, and the previous movies were also received in the region. Tom Cruise starrer film cost around $400 million, excluding the marketing cost. Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4, released last year, is among the highest-grossing films worldwide.

Surpasses Despicable Me 4’s collection at the box office in China

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $1 million on its 4th Saturday in China. The film’s total collection in China hits the $59.9 million cume in 23 days. Therefore, it surpasses Despicable Me 4‘s $59.9 million Chinese haul and achieves an interesting feat. Tom Cruise‘s film becomes the 18th highest-grossing Hollywood title post-COVID in China. It is aiming to enter the list’s top 15.

On track to cross $60 million this weekend

The report further mentioned that Mission: Impossible 8 is on track to cross the $60 million mark in China this weekend, becoming the 18th Hollywood film post-COVID to cross this mark. It has already collected $140K in pre-sales for 4th Sunday and is playing over 27K screenings. It is expected to earn $2.4 million to $3 million on its 4th three-day weekend in China.

More about the film

Mission: Impossible 8 received excellent ratings from the critics and the audience on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. However, it is burdened by its colossal production budget of $400 million [estimated] and the marketing cost. The movie has visibly slowed at the box office due to a barrage of new releases, including multiple family movies. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning still needs to collect $300 million more to reach the break-even point. It has collected $514.15 million at the worldwide box office. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

