Predator: Killer Of Killers Scores Big On Rotten Tomatoes

Predator: Killer of Killers, the latest installment of the Predator film series, is out now. And the animated sci-fi horror anthology is receiving rave reviews from critics. But are they good enough to surpass the franchise’s two best-rated entries – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic 1987 original Predator and Dan Trachtenberg’s critically acclaimed 2022 prequel Prey? Read on to find out.

Is Predator: Killer of Killers The Best Predator Movie?

The recently released Predator film has stunned critics with a stellar 97% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing). The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Plunking the Predator into a series of inspired matchups with a striking visual palette, Killer of Killers is a lean, mean, and just plain awesome addition to the iconic sci-fi franchise.”

Now, let’s compare it with the two highest-rated installments of the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic 1987 film Predator holds a strong 80% critics’ rating, while the 2022 prequel Prey earned an impressive 94%. With these numbers, Predator: Killer of Killers now stands as the highest-rated installment in the entire franchise.

Predator: Killer of Killers – Plot

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and Joshua Wassung, the anthology consists of three stories set in different timelines. One story revolves around a samurai warrior in feudal Japan locked in a brutal battle for succession against his own brother. Another story focuses on a Viking warrior driven by revenge. And the third one follows a WWII pilot who investigates an intergalactic threat. Despite their different worlds and eras, these three formidable warriors face a terrifying common enemy – the killers of killers.

Where to Watch Predator: Killer of Killers?

In India, the film is available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. It has a runtime of just 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Predator: Killer of Killers Trailer

You can watch the film’s official trailer to get a sneak peek of the intense action, unique animation style, key characters, and the film’s three time-spanning stories.

