Jenna Ortega’s latest film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is already set for digital release less than a month after it hit theaters. According to CBR, the psychological thriller is reported to be available on video-on-demand platforms from June 6, 2025. Lionsgate hasn’t officially confirmed the date, but the film’s early exit from theaters is no surprise.

Hurry Up Tomorrow Failed To Find An Audience

The movie, since its release on May 16, was met with criticism and struggled badly at the box office. It has been directed by Trey Edward Shults and co-written by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The film centers on a fictional version of The Weeknd who is battling insomnia and depression and encounters a disturbing fan named Anima, played by Jenna Ortega. With a production budget of $15 million, the film has only earned around $6 million globally by June 2.

Hurry Up Tomorrow (Box Office Collection)

Domestic – $5.2m

International – $750K

Total – $5.96m

The critics called it a vanity project, and some even described it as a glorified music video designed more for The Weeknd’s fans than a general audience. While critics were mostly unimpressed, the audience response has been more generous. Its Popcornmeter score sits at a respectable 64%, showing some viewers found value in it despite the film’s shortcomings.

Jenna Ortega Earns Praise For Her Performance In A Flawed Film

Ortega received praise for her performance, with Tesfaye sharing that one emotionally intense scene was led entirely by her, which was unplanned and unrehearsed. But despite her efforts, Hurry Up Tomorrow didn’t connect with the broader audience. Its Rotten Tomatoes score remains stuck at a meager 15%, and it faced tough competition at the box office from titles like Final Destination: Bloodlines, which soared both commercially and critically.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is one of Ortega’s less impactful releases when compared to her other work. She recently starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Astrid Deetz, a role that brought her back into the mainstream spotlight with a $450 million box office success.

And she’s not slowing down as Ortega will return for Season 2 of Wednesday, this time also serving as executive producer. She has more projects lined up too, including The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan, and a sci-fi film, Klara and the Sun, with Taika Waititi. She’s also set to appear in a J.J. Abrams film alongside Glen Powell and Samuel L. Jackson.

Hurry Up Tomorrow Trailer

Hurry Up Tomorrow is expected to drop digitally on June 6.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: John Wick: Where To Watch The Keanu Reeves Film Series On OTT Before Ballerina Hits Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News