Netflix started the Wednesday story as a dark surprise hit and quickly witnessed it grow into one of its most popular shows ever. Jenna Ortega’s take on the Addams Family favorite pushed the series far beyond expectations, and season 2, which premiered in August 2025, only strengthened its hold. Now, Season 3 is already confirmed, and the attention surrounding it feels curious, with fans tracking every small sign of what comes next.

Hunter Doohan Reveals Season 3 Filming Timeline

Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler Galpin in the series, recently shared a detail that shifts the conversation. While speaking on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, he let slip where the production calendar is heading.

“We’re about to start shooting season 3. We usually shoot for like seven, eight months. And we’re going back to Dublin. That’s where we shot season 2,” he said. This hints that the entire filming might wrap up by the end of summer or early fall this year.

Wednesday Season 3 Returning Cast & Expanding Addams Family Stories

Jenna Ortega is set to return as Wednesday Addams and will continue her role as a producer. Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Fred Armisen are also expected to return to their characters.

Alfred Gough previously told Netflix Tudum that Season 3 will delve deeper into the characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday. Miles Millar added that more Addams family members will appear, along with long-held family secrets.

When To Expect Wednesday Season 3?

With cameras expected to start rolling within weeks, the quiet stretch around season 3 may not last much longer. The show is not expected to return this year, and all signs point to 2027.

