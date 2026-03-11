Reality TV star turned business mogul Kim Kardashian has built one of the most powerful celebrity brands in the world. From dominating television screens to launching billion-dollar businesses, she has successfully transformed fame into a massive financial empire.

Today, Kardashian ranks among the richest celebrities globally. She is placed No. 8 on the list of the world’s 22 richest celebrity billionaires, highlighting just how massive her fortune has become. With businesses like SKIMS and multiple brand ventures fueling her wealth, fans often wonder how rich she really is. Here’s a closer look at her net worth, earnings, businesses, and luxury assets.

Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2026: Business Ventures & Earnings

Today, Kardashian is widely regarded as one of the richest celebrities in the world, with a net worth estimated at $1.9 billion as per Forbes. Most of Kardashian’s wealth comes from her business ventures rather than television. Her shapewear brand, Skims, has become the biggest contributor to her fortune. In 2025, Skims raised $225 million in funding at a valuation of $5 billion. Kardashian owns roughly one-third of the company, making her stake worth about $1.67 billion on paper.

Before Skims, she also launched KKW Beauty in 2017. In 2020, beauty giant Coty Inc. bought a 20% stake in the brand for $200 million, valuing the company at $1 billion. Apart from these brands, Kardashian also earns money from endorsements and brand partnerships, social media promotions, television appearances, streaming deals, mobile apps, and digital products.

Kardashian reportedly earns $300K to $500K per sponsored Instagram post and sometimes as much as $1 million for major campaigns.

How Kim Kardashian Became Famous: Reality TV & Early Career Earnings

Kardashian first rose to global fame in 2007 through the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The show ran for 20 seasons, making her a household name. Early in her career, Kardashian reportedly earned around $15,000 per episode, but her salary later jumped to about $500,000 per episode.

She also expanded into other ventures, including the popular mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which became one of the highest-grossing apps after its release.

Kim Kardashian Luxury Real Estate Holdings

Real estate is another major part of Kardashian’s wealth. Over the years, she has built an impressive property portfolio in California. Her main residence is a massive estate in Hidden Hills, California, originally purchased with her ex-husband, Kanye West. After their divorce, Kardashian bought his share for about $23 million.

Other major properties include a $70 million oceanfront mansion in Malibu purchased in 2022, a $4.8 million Beverly Hills mansion she bought in 2010, and multiple land parcels expanding her Hidden Hills estate to about 7.5 acres. Together, these homes make her real estate holdings worth well over $100 million.

Kim Kardashian Car Collection: Luxury Supercars

Kardashian is also known for her stunning collection of luxury cars. Her garage reportedly includes several high-end vehicles worth millions, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth about $400,000, a Lamborghini Urus priced around $260,000, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth about $210,000, and a Mercedes-Maybach S580 costing around $200,000.

She also owns a Range Rover SV Autobiography valued at roughly $240,000 and a Ferrari 458 Italia priced at about $270,000. Among her other cars are a Tesla Cybertruck worth around $100,000, a Rolls-Royce Phantom valued at about $460,000, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren priced at around $750,000, and a Lamborghini Aventador valued at nearly $500,000, according to Cars Collection.

Together, these vehicles make up one of the most talked-about celebrity car collections in the entertainment world.

Kim Kardashian: Billion-Dollar Celebrity Brand & Influence

Beyond television and luxury living, Kardashian has also expanded into activism and legal advocacy. Inspired by real-life cases, she has worked on criminal justice reform initiatives and even began studying law.

From reality TV star to billionaire entrepreneur, Kardashian has built an empire spanning fashion, beauty, entertainment, and social media. With Skims continuing to grow globally and new business expansions underway, her fortune could increase even further in the coming years.

