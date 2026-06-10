As you may already know, Toy Story 5 is slated for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026. Pixar’s Toy Story is undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful animated franchises of all time. The film series has an impressive track record at the Academy Awards as well. While the first and second installments were nominated for three and one Oscars, respectively, the third entry won two Oscars, and the fourth film won one. In addition to their positive critical reception, the Toy Story films have also delivered stellar box-office performance.

So far, the combined worldwide gross of the four films within the main Toy Story franchise is over $2.8 billion. This suggests that its per-film average worldwide gross is roughly $700 million. Within the franchise, two entries, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, rank among Pixar’s top ten highest-grossing films of all time at the global box office.

Now, the question is: Can Toy Story 5 crack the top five highest-grossing Hollywood pure animated movies released in the last five years? Let’s break down the numbers.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Animated Films In The Last 5 Years

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood pure animated films that were released in the last five years, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 (2025): $1.867 billion Inside Out 2 (2024): $1.699 billion The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): $1.361 billion Moana 2 (2024): $1.059 billion The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026): $1.001 billion

What These Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that for Toy Story 5 to crack the top five highest-grossing pure animated films of the last five years, it would need to beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $1.001 billion current global haul. But since the latter is still playing in some theaters, this target may further increase in the coming weeks.

According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $150 million and $175 million in its opening weekend in North America. If it meets this projection, gets solid support from overseas markets, and demonstrates strong legs, the upcoming film has a chance to cross the $1.001 billion worldwide figure and crack the top five highest-grossing pure animated films released in the past five years. But the film’s final worldwide total will be clear only after its theatrical release on June 19.

What Is Toy Story 5 About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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