The first film in the soft-rebooted DC Universe (DCU) was James Gunn’s 2025 hit Superman, which featured David Corenswet in the lead role. That movie grossed an impressive $618.7 million worldwide against a $225 million budget and became the 10th-highest-grossing release of 2025. However, it earned around $51.4 million, less than Henry Cavill’s DCEU debut, Man of Steel, which grossed $670.1 million globally. And now, DCU’s second entry, Supergirl, is all set to hit the big screen on June 26, 2026.

Starring House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock as the titular superhero, the Craig Gillespie-directed film also features Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Corenswet as Superman (brief appearance), and Jason Momoa as the alien bounty hunter, Lobo. Let’s take a look at how much Supergirl must earn worldwide to crack the top five highest-grossing films starring Jason Momoa in a leading or a meaningful supporting role.

Jason Momoa’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing films starring Jason Momoa in a leading or meaningful supporting role, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Aquaman (2018): $1.152 billion A Minecraft Movie (2025): $960.4 million Fast X (2023): $704.9 million Justice League (2017): $661.3 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023): $440.2 million

What These Numbers Mean For Supergirl

Based on the above figures, it is clear that for Supergirl to rank among the top five highest-grossing films starring Jason Momoa, it must beat Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s $440.2 million global haul.

A recent projection by Deadline suggests that Supergirl is estimated to earn $55 million+ in its opening weekend domestically. If it holds well during the weekday and weekends for at least 4-5 weeks after its release, generates strong word-of-mouth among moviegoers, and receives solid support from international markets, it has a realistic chance to surpass the $440.2 million figure and crack Jason Momoa’s top five highest-grossing films worldwide. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clear only after its release later this month.

What’s Supergirl About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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