Jason Momoa wrapped up 2025 on an emphatic high, headlining one of the year’s biggest blockbusters and achieving a rare perfect success ratio at the box office. After breaking out globally with Game of Thrones and cementing his superstar status through the Aquaman films, Momoa continued his winning streak this year with A Minecraft Movie, which further broadened his worldwide appeal. With the year coming to an end, it’s time to break down Jason Momoa’s 2025 box office report card and examine how he sustained his momentum as a reliable crowd-puller. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jason Momoa’s 2025 releases

The Game of Thrones star had only one theatrical release this year, and that was the video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie. Plays Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, a former video game champion who gets pulled into the Minecraft Overworld. The role lets him blend action, humor, and self-aware bravado, adding a lighter twist to his usual tough-guy persona.

Jason Momoa’s success ratio [2025]

A Minecraft Movie collected $162.7 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The film collected over $423.9 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run and $534.2 million internationally, totaling $958.1 million worldwide. It became the first Hollywood film of the year to cross the $900 million milestone worldwide.

The film reportedly had a budget of $150 million, and as per industry standards, it needed $375 million to break even at the box office. However, it collected $583.1 million more than its break-even target, thus becoming a huge blockbuster of the year 2025. It is the 4th-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie – $958.1 million [Hit]

Therefore, Jason Momoa will have a 100% success ratio in 2025. The year highlighted his growing reliability as a star, proving that his film choices and audience appeal consistently translated into strong theatrical performances.

According to reports, Jason Momoa has Supergirl and Street Fighter in the pipeline. He is also expected to reprise his role of Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three.

