28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the sequel to 28 Years Later, released earlier this year. The sequel will be released in January next year, and there is only a month left before it hits the screens. The media is already predicting how much it could earn at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, revived the franchise after over a decade. It collected more than $150 million worldwide, becoming a box office success. Although the 2025 film and the upcoming sequel were directed back-to-back, Boyle did not direct The Bone Temple; Nia DaCosta took over. The movie features Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry in key roles.

How much is The Bone Temple expected to earn on its opening weekend at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is expected to open with decent numbers at the box office in North America. According to their calculations, The Bone Temple is projected to earn between $20 million and $30 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend.

How does it stack up against 28 Years Later?

28 Years Later registered a record opening for the franchise with its $30 million debut at the North American box office. According to the projected range, The Bone Temple is on track to recreate the same success as its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It will either be the biggest debut among the four films or the second-best opening weekend.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the 28 Days Later films

28 Years Later (2025) – $30.0 million 28 Days Later (2002) – $10.06 million 28 Weeks Later (2007) – $9.80 million

More about 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

It takes place after the events of the previous film, and the story follows Spike, who is inducted into Sir Jimmy Crystal’s gang of acrobatic killers in a post-apocalyptic Britain ravaged by the Rage Virus. Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Kelson forms a new relationship with potentially world-changing consequences. It will be released on January 16.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: James Cameron’s Third Installment To Outperform The Earnings-To-Budget Performance Of The First Two Films?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News