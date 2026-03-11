Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is earning praise ahead of its theatrical release. The film is now expected to set a record for its global opening weekend, a first among Amazon MGM movies. The pre-sales are going strongly at the box office and will surely leave a mark upon release. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a solid 96% rating across 101 reviews on the Tomatometer. The critics could not stop raving about the film on social media, and it is expected to benefit from strong word of mouth. It might become the first blockbuster movie of this year as well.

Project Hail Mary is expected to open with $100 million-plus global collection on its opening weekend

According to Global Box Office’s X report, Ryan Gosling‘s Project Hail Mary is enjoying strong pre-sales. It is currently tracking to earn between $55 million and $70 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, globally, it is eyeing a $100 million+ opening weekend.

It has also been reported that the Ryan Gosling starrer could be the first Amazon MGM movie ever to open to $100 million+ collection worldwide. The film will also mark 2026’s first opening weekend above the $100 million mark worldwide. The stage is being set for the sci-fi adaptation, and with no major films running in the theaters, it will get good traction.

What is the film about?

The story follows astronaut Ryland Grace, who awakens aboard a spacecraft with no memory and gradually realizes he is the lone survivor of a mission to the Tau Ceti system meant to save Earth from a looming catastrophe. Using his scientific knowledge and ingenuity, he works to complete the mission. He soon discovers an unexpected ally—an alien he names Rocky, who is trying to save his own world from the same threat. Project Hail Mary will be released on March 20.

