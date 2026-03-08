Zootopia 2 is all set to be released on its home streaming platform, and ahead of that, it will achieve yet another interesting feat at the domestic box office. The Disney animation is now set to surpass the domestic haul of the MCU’s first female-led film, and with that, it will achieve yet another notable milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The Zootopia sequel continues to earn strong box-office numbers in North America. It completed 100 days at the theaters in North America. The animation collected $171k at the box office in North America on day 101, a 37.8% drop. After 101 days, the film has grossed $426.7 million at the North American box office.

On track to beat Captain Marvel

According to Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 is all set to beat the domestic total of Captain Marvel during this weekend. It is reportedly the first female-led film in the MCU. Brie Larson plays the role of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the MCU. The Zootopia sequel is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Captain Marvel.

Set to become the all-time 35th highest-grossing film domestically

For the record, Captain Marvel is the all-time 35th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The Zootopia sequel is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Captain Marvel as the new all-time 35th highest-grossing film. This will be another notable achievement for the animated feature.

Zootopia 2 has collected $1.4 billion at the overseas box office. Adding the domestic and international collections, the worldwide total stands at $1.86 billion. It still maintains a strong leg at the box office despite being available on digital platforms. From March 11 onwards, the Zootopia sequel will start streaming on Disney+.

Box office summary

Domestic – $426.7 million

International – $1.43 billion

Worldwide – $1.86 billion

