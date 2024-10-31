When you thought the MCU couldn’t get more tangled, Captain Marvel is poised to shake stuff up again. Despite The Marvels taking a nosedive at the global box office, Marvel Studios aren’t shelving Carol Danvers yet. Her return might be the catalyst for some severe Avengers drama.

Carol Danvers: Still in the Game

According to Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus, Captain Marvel’s story is far from over. “Carol’s role in the MCU as of now is to focus on two things,” Perez explained. “The first is to decipher the true origin of the Quantum Bands from The Marvels, with Carol presenting her bangle to Wong and Banner, while Kamala does the same, albeit with a couple of new friends on the way.” Carol’s mission doesn’t stop there; she has to figure out how to bring Monica Rambeau back into the fold. And with all this talk about incursions, the MCU might be cooking up a reunion quicker than expected.

Even though The Marvel sequel couldn’t quite recreate the magic of its predecessor, Marvel’s plans for Captain Marvel suggest she’s still got a pivotal role to play. Could her next move lead to an Avengers shake-up? Fans are already speculating!

The Marvels’ Box Office Woes

Let’s discuss the elephant in the room: The Marvels tanked at the box office. Grossing only $205.8 million worldwide, it’s the lowest-earning MCU title to date—a title no superhero wants to hold. Critics didn’t hold back either, giving it a lukewarm 62% on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, MCU fans seemed to throw a lifeline, with the movie snagging an 83% audience score. Talk about mixed signals!

Teyonah Parris, who portrayed Monica Rambeau, recently spoke about the film’s disappointing run. She believes the movie might have done better if audiences had approached it with an open mind. “I think there was a lot of talk, and people hadn’t seen it. So that’s frustrating when people comment on things they haven’t experienced,” she said. Well, maybe there’s a sequel just waiting to prove the naysayers wrong.

Marvel and Young Avengers: The Next Move?

But it gets exciting here: Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is not down for the count. Iman Vellani has assured fans that her character is returning to the MCU. “They give me breadcrumbs, and I try and make a meal out of it,” she laughed, hinting at her desire for more superhero action. The ending of The Marvels set the stage for something epic, with Kamala attempting to recruit Kate Bishop into what looks like the start of a Young Avengers squad.

Could this new lineup lead to the ultimate Avengers split? With Iron Man’s original team showing cracks and Captain Marvel on the brink of a new mission, it’s looking more likely. The Avengers have been here before—splitting up, going rogue, even forming the Secret Avengers. Maybe it’s time for a new era where alliances shift, and heroes take sides.

A History of Avengers Splits

This wouldn’t be the first time the Avengers parted ways. Remember when Iron Man’s solo decision-making led to Captain America walking out, followed by Black Widow, Falcon, and Hulk? Or when the Secret Avengers rose from the ashes, funded by S.H.I.E.L.D., ready to take on their missions with a hint of rebellion? It seems like the MCU loves a good breakup, especially when it’s wrapped in layers of drama and high-stakes battles.

With Captain Marvel in the mix, don’t be surprised if we see a new wave of tension tearing through Earth’s mightiest heroes. Whether deciphering cosmic artifacts or bridging the gap between dimensions, Carol Danvers is the spark that might reignite old flames—or burn bridges altogether.

The Avengers: Is Another Split Inevitable?

As the MCU barrels forward into the Multiverse Saga, Captain Marvel’s return could mean more than just another battle with intergalactic foes. It might mean completely restructuring the superhero hierarchy as we know it. If history’s anything to go by, this won’t just be another team shake-up. It might be the dawn of a new chapter in the Marvel saga, where sides are chosen and alliances are shattered.

So, as the cosmic dust settles and Carol Danvers takes center stage once more, the real question is: Will she unite the Avengers—or finally tear them apart for good?

