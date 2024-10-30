Sony’s Morbius brought a dark side to the Marvel Universe, bringing a unique twist to the superhero genre. While the movie was a critical and commercial failure, a sequel seemed inevitable. Released in 2022, Morbius earned $73 million domestically against a $75 million budget. As critics blamed its outdated plot, lackluster special effects, and disjointed story, some fans were impressed by the movie, giving it a 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this, Sony hasn’t entirely dismissed the possibility of Morbius 2. Given the post-credits scene that connects to the Venom universe, it highlights that Sony might have some plans for its broader Marvel slate. However, there are no concrete updates.

Is Morbius 2 Happening?

After Morbius’ poor performance, the likelihood of a second chapter is highly doubtful. But there’s still a chance that Morbius 2 can happen after the first film teased an MCU connection. While there’s been no official green light for a sequel, Michale Morbius is likely to return somehow, given his tie with Sony and Marvel. Even if the sequel doesn’t happen, the character can return in upcoming projects like Kraven the Hunter of Sinister Six.

Moreover, Jared Leto, who played Michael Morbius, opened up about being interested in wearing Morbius’s costume in future installments in conversation with Comicbookmovie.com. He said, “We talked about it and decided for the first film, it is probably going to happen. There are some great examples in the early comics and ideas of where we could be if we suited up.”

Who Can Return For Morbius 2?

Morbius’s ending teased several characters’ return for another sequel; Jared Leto will reprise his role as Michael Morbius. Apart from him, Martine Bancroft, played by Adria Arjona, will also return as she transforms into a vampire in the final scene. Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal could also return for their roles as detectives. If Morbius 2 happens, a crossover is possible with Tom Hardy’s Venom, as they share the same universe.

