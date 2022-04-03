Morbius is heading for the fourth-lowest opening weekend of any Marvel movie in a decade. Starring Jared Leto in the titular role, the film was made by Sony and garnered negative views from critics and audiences alike. It is rated 17% by Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest amongst the other two release films from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

This is not the first time that Leto is playing a comic book-based role. He has previously played Joker in the DCEU film Suicide Squad. Though he is an exceptional actor, which is seen time and again in his other movies like Requiem for a Dream, The Dallas Buyers Club, and more, something about his comic-book-based roles always falls short.

Jared Leto’s Morbius was released just two days ago, and as per WeGotThisCovered, the movie is headed to have the fourth lowest box office opening of any-live action Marvel film in ten years. As of now, the movie has garnered $17 Million at the US box office, and considering its trajectory, it may collect a total of around $40 million in the weekend.

With a budget of $75 million, it’s not a good sign to barely half of it in the opening. As per the report, Morbious’ projected weekend collection would be the fourth-lowest of a Marvel movie after the 2012 film, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, which collected only $22 million.

We have seen people pouring into the theatres even under Covid-19 restrictions for Spider-Man: No Way Home, so the pandemic has a little play in its poor reception. Though, we can give it to the movie that it was released with major competition surrounding them, like The Batman and The Lost City.

But according to several reviews by fans and critics, it seems like the story of Jared Leto’s Morbius lacked. Other than him, the movie stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and more.

