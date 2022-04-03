While Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to break records even 3 months after the release, Moon Knight is dominating the streaming, the next biggie coming out of the Marvel mill is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The movie that delves into the multiverse which was opened in the last Tom Holland starrer, has many mysteries that it is supposed to answer. Making news about the movie now is its runtime and it is the most surprising thing right now.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness marks the second solo outing for Cumberbatch who plays the titular character Stephen Strange. The movie will explore the world of wizards as he tried to bring discipline and order to it. So far the trailers have confirmed that many of his MCU pals are indeed joining him. Some names include Wanda aka Elizabeth Olsen and Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson.

Now if the latest reports about the movie are to be believed, the runtime of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 has been revealed. And to our surprise, this is making the movie one of the shortest Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks. Read on to know.

Fandango’s Erik Davis in a tweet, has revealed the runtime of Sam Raimi’s directorial. It is said to be 126 minutes, which means 2 hours 6 minutes. The movie is crisp even with the numerous cameos it has promised. The tweet read, “There’s your official runtime for #MultiverseOfMadness – only in theaters May 6. Tickets on sale at @Fandango beginning Wednesday, April 6. One month out.”

There’s your official runtime for #MultiverseOfMadness – only in theaters May 6. Tickets on sale at @Fandango beginning Wednesday, April 6. One month out. pic.twitter.com/KJDhl4mn3a — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, as per Comicbook, recently talking about making Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch’s said, “It’s been tough. I’ll be honest with you. It’s had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we’re at. To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It’s been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one.”

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness releases on the big screen on May 6, 2022.

