Hollywood actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage of Oscar Award 2022 was the highlight of the event. Several celebrities, who witness the event, were in shock over the actor’s act. Andrew Garfield, who was in the audience, seemingly offered his take on the incident.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star has been in the headlines for quite a while. He made his relationship with Alyssa Miller official as they attended the SAG Awards hand in hand earlier this month. Now his break up rumours is making headlines.

Amidst the breakup rumours, Andrew Garfield appeared to mimic the viral moment in a video taken outside the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. Hacksaw Ridge actor is seemingly saying, “What the f–k are you doing?” to a friend before making a slapping motion with his hands in the clip.

Garfield was nominated for the best actor at Oscar Award 2022 for his work in Tick, Tick … BOOM!. However, he lost the award to Will Smith for his film King Richard. The Men in Black star’s first Oscar victory was overshadowed by what happened earlier in the evening.

Smith later apologized for his actions on Instagram and resigned from Academy membership. The President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, David Rubin issued a statement. As reported by People, the statement read, “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

