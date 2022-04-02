Both the Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter handle and director James Gunn have teased an announcement next week, and it has got the fans on their toes. Several things around GOTG are going on, from the release of two big films, the Holiday Special and Volume 3, to the new rollercoaster based on the franchise being added at Disney World.

Advertisement

Gunn has time and again used his social media to tease fans regarding his upcoming films. Previously, while responding to fan queries, the director said that they will be left in tears as even he cried while writing it.

Advertisement

Now, with a new year comes new exciting announcements around Guardians of the Galaxy. The official Twitter page of the franchise, as well as the Walt Disney World page, shared a new “transmission” about Star-Lord and his gang. It was a short clip that features another mixtape from Peter Quill’s collection, titled “Awesome Mix Vol. Cosmic Rewind.”

Transmission incoming… pic.twitter.com/fwg99JtO0E — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) April 1, 2022

Director James Gunn retweeted it and wrote, “Monday.” Many fans took to the comment sections to guess what it could be about. Several of them believe that it will be around the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new roller coaster which is being added at the Epcot Centre at Disney World.

However, a director promoting a new ride at the Mickey House does raise a few eyebrows as to why Gunn would hype up over this. But considering that he previously said that the trailer won’t come out in 2022, it can be possible that the announcement is true regarding the ride.

Fans will just have to wait for Monday to know about the Guardians of the Galaxy announcement that is teased by James Gunn. GOTG Vol. 3 will be coming out in May 2023, while the Holiday Special will premiere in December this year. Are you excited to watch them?

Must Read: Morbius Movie Review: Not Just The Audience, Even Jared Leto Deserves Better

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube