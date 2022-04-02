The biggest highlight of Oscars 2022 was supposed to be Will Smith winning his first best actor trophy for King Richard after working for decades in Hollywood. The actor did become the highlight, but not for the glory but controversy. Just before winning, he ended up slapping comedian Chris Rock for making some comments about his wife Jada Pinkett. While the debate over the scene has escalated a lot and many have even condemned it. Turns out Smith has now taken a tough decision.

Advertisement

If you are somehow unaware about the scenario, it was during the Oscars night that Chris Rock in his monologue mention Jada Pinkett and took a dig at her alopecia condition. This irked Will who went on the stage and slapped the comedian warning him to keep his wife out of it. Smith even took to his social media later to apologize to Chris and everyone who saw it.

Advertisement

As per Will Smith’s latest statement, the actor has decided to resign as a member from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The news comes just after it was speculated that The Academy could expel him as a disciplinary action. Read on to know everything about the same.

In a statement as per Variety, Will Smith got candid about the incident and called it inexcusable, exhausting and painful. He wrote, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

The King Richard actor added, “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason . – Will Smith.”

What do you have to say about Will resigning from the Academy? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Machine Gun Kelly ‘Totally’ Helped Pete Davidson With His Drama With Kanye West: “I Got Thrown Into That Too”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube