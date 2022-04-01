Machine Gun Kelly has become close friends with Pete Davidson, and it turns out that he helped the comedian with dissing Kanye West. MGK is set to marry Megan Fox, who is BFF with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s sister and Pete’s girlfriend. It might seem like a long connection, but it really isn’t.

For the unversed, Pete and Ye have locked horns ever since the former started dating Kim, post-Kimye’s split. The rapper released the song ‘Eazy’ in which he mentioned the SNL star and kidnapped and buried him in the video. Ye also ranted about Davidson on his Instagram, while chats between the two going after each other were leaked.

Ever since Kanye West’s Instagram was suspended, the drama seemed to die down, at least on social media. Now, Machine Gun Kelly has revealed helping Pete Davidson with dissing Ye while speaking on The Howard Stern Show. While discussing their friendship, Kelly was asked if was with Pete during the whole drama. “Totally,” Megan Fox’s to-be husband replied.

“I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn’t really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart,” Machine Gun Kelly said. He also revealed that Pete Davidson will be a part of this wedding.

MGK proposed to Megan Fox in January, and now the two are ready to tie the knot. The singer said that Kim Kardashian’s beau will be “going to be standing there with me.” Kelly also jokingly said, “We should mic him (Pete just for commentary.”

Amongst this revelation from Machine Gun Kelly helping Pete Davidson with Kanye West’s feud, Kim Kardashian and Ye were spotted at their son, Saint’s soccer game. It is being said that the two will co-parent their four kids despite the drama.

