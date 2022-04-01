Zoë Kravitz once revealed her secret to losing weight for a role that included consuming clay. Several actors and actresses go the extra mile to prepare for a part that is often challenging for a movie. One of the most famous examples of it is Christian Bale. He once dropped 25 kg for the film ‘Machinist’ by living only on a mere 200 calories diet per day.

To give you a perspective of just how little it is, as per several medical reports, an adult man should have at least 2000 to 2500 calories per day. It’s the sheer dedication of an actor or actress that makes them transform themselves, both physically and mentally.

Back in 2014, Zoë Kravitz revealed to US Weekly that to play the role of an anorexic and bulimic character in the film ‘The Road Within,’ she consumed clay. The Batman actress opened up about her real-life struggles with weight when she was younger and said that she won’t encourage anyone to follow the clay diet that she did.

“I’ve struggled with it myself in the past,” Zoë Kravitz said. “I think all young women do. There are a bunch of images that are thrown in our faces all the time about what we’re supposed to look like at 14, 15, 16. It’s confusing. I think every woman can identify with that struggle,” Kravtiz added. After being asked how she lost 20 pounds or 9 kg, she replied, “I ended up drinking clay.”

“It cleans out your body and fills you up. I was eating like a Mason jar of pureed vegetables a day and running,” she continued. While talking about the actress, she recently played the role of Catwoman in The Batman. Zavitz was praised for her part, making fans demand a spin-off on the DC character.

Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz is also making the news because of something else. Recently, she dissed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. However, the netizens weren’t pleased with that and ganged up against her by calling her a ‘Predator’ for feeling attracted to Jaden Smith when he was 14 years old.

