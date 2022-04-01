Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, aka Cassie, revealed her grandparents’ reaction to watching her racy s*x scenes in the HBO series, and it has got us giggling. The teen-drama series is a story about a bunch of school kids and their struggles with drugs, s*xuality, body image, social media, money, and a lot more.

Written by Sam Levinson, it also stars Zendaya as Rue, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow and many more talented actors. The show features a lot of n*de scenes, especially that of Sweeney, who has shared her grandparents’ reaction to them.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sydney Sweeney shared that she invited her grandparents to the premiere of Euphoria season two and forgot about her n*de scene in the series. However, she revealed that their reaction was completely unexpected and came as a shocker to her.

“For the premiere, I invited my entire family, and I didn’t really think about [the n*dity]. I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!'” Sydney Sweeney said. “We were all sitting next to each other watching that giant screen — ginormous screen,” the Euphoria actress added. Sweeney said that her grandparents didn’t flinch at all while watching her s*x scenes.

“They said I have the best t*ts in Hollywood,” the actress shared. Sydney has been vocal about her n*de scenes in the show in the past. She has revealed that there were times when she didn’t feel the need to be shirtless and expressed it to Sam Levinson, who was nothing but supportive of what she wanted.

Syndey Sweeney shared that Sam never pushed her for something. However, the Euphoria actress has also opened up about having a few bad experiences after shooting such scenes. Sweeney once revealed that there were times when she didn’t feel comfortable with being naked in front of her cast and would “go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting.”

