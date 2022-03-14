South Korean music, shows, and movies have lately been gaining a lot of attention globally not just for their raw storytelling style but also for the talented artists that work in the industry. The 2020 Oscar win for Parasite added to the film industry’s popularity paving way for more global recognition. In the most recent development, Squid Game actor Jung Ho Yeon appeared at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 and also opened up about her love for the HBO series Euphoria.

For the unversed, Ho Yeon rose to fame through Netflix and was an active model before venturing into the acting field. She was a runner-up on Korea’s Next Top Model in the year 2013 and has walked the ramp for several reputed designers ever since.

The 2021 series Squid Game is winning multiple prestigious awards and one of them was the Critics Choice Awards 2022 in the Best Foreign Language series category. A part of the cast and crew was at the event on March 14th and a few of the actors also interacted with the media, shedding some light on their future projects.

Jung Ho Yeon, in a short conversation with ET, expressed thoughts on Zendaya’s 2021 show Euphoria and also opened up on the time she visited the show’s set. When asked if fans would get to see her in a cameo appearance, Ho Yeon said, “I would love to”

Further elaborating on how big of a Euphoria fan she is, Jung Ho Yeon said, “I visited the set of Euphoria and it was so nice to see the set because it’s been online. It was weird because I felt so comfortable.”

The second season of Euphoria came to an end last month and fans are still recovering from the ill fate of a few characters. The series was recently renewed for a third season but most reports suggest that fans will have to wait till 2024. It’s not yet clear who all will be a part of the next season but a report by TVLine suggests that Zendaya surely will return as Rue alongside Sydney Sweeney and Dominic Fike.

What do you think about having Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon in Euphoria? Let us know in the comments

