It seems like Pete Davidson has added some more spice to the drama between him and Kanye West. Weeks have gone by, and the feud between the SNL star and the rapper keeps growing. To sum it up in a sentence, Ye didn’t take it well when Kim Kardashian started dating Pete, ever since the two split.

From social media threats and outbursts to a graphic music video of Ye decapitating the comedian, the Donda rapper took the drama to new heights. However, all of this doesn’t seem to affect Kim and Pete, who recently went Instagram official after the make-up mogul posted a set of cute photos.

Though most of the traction over the feud has been from Kanye West’s side, Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson hasn’t stayed quiet either. Now, as per DailyMail, new screengrabs of texts from Pete to Ye have been shared to comedian Dave Sirus, who posted it on Instagram. Though the account is private, the screenshots have also been circulated all over social media.

The screenshot shows that Pete Davidson starts the message with the nickname, ‘Skete,’ given by Kanye West to him. “Yo, it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8 am, and it don’t gotta be like this,’ Davidson wrote. He then praised Kim Kardshian and said that she is the “best mother” he has ever met amidst Ye dissing Kim for letting their daughter North West use TikTok and over custodial issues of their four kids.

I AM DECEASED pic.twitter.com/SLPPRD7jZC — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 13, 2022

After Ye replied to the message, Pete said, “In bed with your wife,” and shared a photo of him taken allegedly in between the sheets with Kim K. Oof, that’s gotta hurt Kanye.

Kanye West reacted to the screenshots shared of chats between him and Pete Davidson by Dave Sirius on Instagram. The rapper shared another screengrab of text exchanges between an undisclosed person, asking Dave’s address and berating Sirius for sharing the private chats in the caption.

