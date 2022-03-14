Tom Holland’s Uncharted has been pushed down ever since The Batman hit the theatres. However, it is now being said that the much-awaited video game adaptation is banned from Vietnam because of the use of some illegal map images. After delivering a major hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland reigned the global box office with this film until, of course, the Robert Pattinson starrer came.

The movie, which has collected around $300 million worldwide so far, sees Tom’s Nathan Drake recruited by Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan for a heist. They both go on an adventurous journey to recover a 500-year-old lost fortune.

Now, Variety has reported that Uncharted has been banned in Vietnam for showing images of a map that depicts China’s claim over disputed territory in the South China Sea. The Tom Holland starrer was going to be released in the country on 18th March, but the state has banned the film.

The report stated that Uncharted “was banned from distribution after we watched it and found it contained an illegal image of the infamous nine-dash line.” For the unversed, the abovementioned line is a depiction of an area in the South China Sea that includes disputed territories claimed by China but opposed by Vietnam, The Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Though the Vietnamese market is not that huge, the Tom Holland-led movie will have an impact on its box office due to the ban. However, considering that the film has already covered its $120 million budget, no harm will be caused.

Considering the success of the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starrer, fans can expect Uncharted 2. Also keeping in mind its end-credit scenes, it seems like the film will be made into a franchise. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation on it yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

