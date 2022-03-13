Whenever we see superheroes from different franchises come together, fans get excited. The same was evident when ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds and ‘Hulk’ Mark Ruffalo came together for the recently released The Adam Project. Today, we tell you about the first meeting between another two superheroes ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill and ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland.

In December 2021, the two superheroes – one from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the other from the DC Extended Universe, meet on a talk show. When the host pointed out that it was probably the first time they were in the same room, The Devil All the Time actor recalled their first meeting that took place in the most unusual place.

While on The Graham Norton Show in late 2021, ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill and ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland were at their candid best. Recalling their first meeting, the Cherry actor said, “My first trip to LA, I was at the Hollywood Spotlight Awards or something. I was with my lovely mum and I was very excited.” Continuing further, the youngest Avenger said, “I went to the toiler. I was 11 – so I was probably about the same height. I was at the urinal like this (enacting how he stood there) and remember looking up and seeing Superman next to me and then I looked down….”

While the host quickly screams a ‘Nooooo’ in the background, both Henry and Tom burst into laughter before the latter adds” I’m kidding.” Henry on the other hand stated, “Remember mate, you don’t say that.” The video clip ends with the host adding, “You were 11, you looked over… child services.” It also shows the Spider-Man actor imitating an 11-year-old jumping to look into the side stall. Check out the video here:

Well, this first meeting between the superhero was super funny. Would you like to see ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland and ‘Super-Man’ Henry Cavill in a film together? Let us know in the comments below.

