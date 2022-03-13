It’s been over 15 days ever since Vladimir Putin initiated the invasion in Ukraine by sending his troops and bombarding the country with missiles. Post this, many well-known organisations from around the globe and celebrities extended their support for Ukraine by boycotting Russia and halting their business in the country. Now the official Twitter account of Ukraine has shared a ‘Spider-Man’ meme that shows a damaged Russian tank.

As of now, most of the major companies have restricted their relations in Russia and recently, the media conglomerate Disney said that they are planning to stop their business, while Sony has also announced the pause of their service, including the OTT release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Apart from foreign countries, the Ukrainian government too declared that they will prohibit the export of millet, buckwheat, sugar, live cattle, and meat and other byproducts from cattle. Now to mock Vladimir Putin, the official Twitter account of Ukraine shared a meme featuring ‘Spider-Man‘ that shows a damaged Russian tank.

Reacting to the meme, a Twitter user wrote, “You guys are in the middle of a war, stop posting memes. But they are pretty good, so keep posting them,” another wrote, “So damn surreal to have a country’s official account tweeting memes like this while being attacked. Not criticizing at all, it is just such a strange time right now.”

Earlier, talking about discontinuing their business in Russia, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra told Variety, “We stand with many businesses around the world who have now paused their business operations in Russia, and in support of the humanitarian efforts currently underway in Ukraine and the surrounding region. Two weeks ago, we paused the upcoming theatrical release of ‘Morbius’ in Russia. Since then, we have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and any future television distribution deals.”

Other significant establishments to stop their services in Russia are YouTube, Uniqlo, Skechers, Amazon, Facebook, Universal Music Group, Bumble, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and many more.

