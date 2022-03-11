BTS has become a global sensation in the last few years, garnering a huge base who call themselves the ARMY. They are not just famous for their hit music but also for the entertaining interviews and game sessions they release on YouTube on Weverse on a regular basis. In a recent edit doing the rounds on social media, the maknae line of the group, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen taking the Badan Ki Daali challenge, syncing their steps with the music perfectly.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for their Seoul concert which has sparked an intense discussion on social media. Their managing company Big Hit issued a notice that the fans attending the concert are not allowed to scream or cheer during the live show according to the guidelines issued by the Korean government. The members also made it clear that they find this condition bizarre as the oldest member Jin was seen hilariously predicting how ARMY would have a tough time keeping their voice low.

In the most recent reel video doing the rounds on Instagram, BTS members Jimin, Taehyung aka V and Jungkook can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood classic Badan Ki Daali. The video starts off with Jimin singing on the stage with a bunch of Korean ARMY cheering in the background. Within the next few seconds, V and Jungkook can be seen entering the stage as soon as the beat drops. The Maknae line then pulls off a smooth and swift step, pointing towards their cheeks with the left index finger. The added slow-motion effect in the clip also blends well with the beats of the song.

Indian BTS ARMY seemed quite smitten with the video as they dropped encouraging comments for the boys.

“hayeeeeeeeeee🔥🔥🔥 that killed me😍”, a fan wrote

“Taemin ko kiss chahiye or jk no bol rha h 😂👏🔥”, another comment read

Another BTS fan also wrote, “Ufffffff 3 king s ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍V jk jinmi”

