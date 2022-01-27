Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly one of the most followed and celebrated personalities of the television world. If she is a part of a project, it goes viral within minutes, making it clear that her fan following is huge on social media. On the occasion of the entertainment queen’s birthday, an edited video of the South Korean band BTS, dancing on the famous Sadda Kutta Tommy remix, has been going viral on social networking sites.

For the unversed, the Bangtan boys have lately been on a break from their regular hectic schedules and are expected to make a comeback soon. They recently joined Instagram with individual accounts and that’s how they have stayed connected with their fans. They are expected to return soon as they have a number of activities and events scheduled for 2022. Rumour also has it that they will release their next album in the next few months before holding live concerts once the Omicron situation settles.

The oldest member of BTS, Jin, is not just known for his ‘World Wide Handsome’ face but also for his spontaneous sense of humour. ARMYs simply love it when the man starts talking without a pause whenever he is ranting or cribbing about something. In a recent viral video, a fan added Shehnaaz Gill X Yashraj Mukhate’s famous Sadda Kutta Tommy song to Jin hyung’s hilarious ranting sessions.

In the short video, Jin can be seen singing the who ‘kya karu main marr jaun? Meri koi feeling nai hai?’ verse while J-Hope tries to calm him down, taking up Vishal Aditya Singh’s lines. The group leader RM also makes an appearance in the edited video with a traditional dhol in his hand, giving the dialogue Punjabi beats. The hilarious video has left the entire Indian ARMY in splits as Jin’s fast-paced screams blend in quite well with Shehnaaz’s voice. Here’s a look.

