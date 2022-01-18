World-famous South Korean boy band, BTS members have managed to capture and rule millions of hearts across the world. The boy band’s fans are famously and lovingly called the ARMY. Well, one thing about ARMY is that you just can’t easily mess with the BTS members and their art, as their fans will make sure to rip you off over it. However, did you know that Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda had once managed to anger the ARMYs?

For the unversed, the boy band consists of 7 memebers. Their names are, Jin, Jungkook, RM (the leader), Suga, V, Jimin, and Suga. The boys started their music career in the year 2013, and have since then grown immensely in the music industry.

Coming back to the topic, so in the year 2020, a music video by Benny Dayal, titled Dil Khol Do, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda was released. While many found Sidharth and Kriti’s chemistry in the MV super adorable, however, the BTS ARMY were left enraged after viewing it.

Well, as said that the BTS ARMY are very possessive about the boy band members and their work, these K-pop fans found Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda’s Dil Khol Do a copy of the South Korean band’s famous track ‘So What’.

The ARMY had claimed that the first few lines of Benny Dayal’s Dil Khol Do are very similar to BTS’ track So What. The fans dropped in many comments in which they called out actors Sidharth, Kriti, and singer Benny for copying K-pop singers’ song.

Check the song and comments out:

Do you think Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda’s starrer Dil Khol Do was a copy of BTS’ So What? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

