Rising star Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently gearing up for his next, ‘Gehraiyaan’, has bought himself a luxurious Harley Davidson bike. The actor took to his social media, to share a string of pictures of the same with his fans.

Advertisement

In the caption, he wrote, “Kick maarke chappal kitne toote…

Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche 🔥”

On another picture, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Harley

Le Li.”

On another picture, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “and it’s finger Lickin’ good!”

Siddhant has got the luxurious V-Rod Harley Davidson customised for himself, and is the first Indian to get his hands on it. The actor, who rose to fame with MC Sher from Gully Boy, has certainly come a long way in the matter of just 3 years, which is a rather remarkable feat.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra’s next ‘Gehraiyaan’. He also has ‘Phone Booth’, ‘Yudhra’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Channels Her Inner Baywatch Babe In A White Bikini; Netizens Say, “Sidharth Ke Maje Hain Bhai”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube