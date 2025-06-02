Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, concluded its fifth weekend yesterday. After emerging as a winner, the film recently completed a month in theatres, and though the pace has slowed to a certain extent, it is trying to earn as much as possible. With Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 arriving this Friday, the film has four more days to make the most of its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report of day 32!

How much did Raid 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 32 days?

Made on a budget of over 100 crores, the Bollywood crime drama has managed to become a good success story. Backed by the sequel factor and positive word-of-mouth, it has covered a long enough distance. Talking about the latest update, it wrapped up its fifth weekend by earning 3.36 crores, a drop of 42.36% from the fourth weekend’s 5.83 crores.

Overall, Raid 2 has earned 173.98 crore net at the Indian box office in 32 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 205.29 crores. Overseas, the run has almost ended, and as per the last update, the film has earned 31 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 32-day worldwide box office collection is 236.29 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 173.98 crores

India gross – 205.29 crores

Overseas gross – 31 crores

Worldwide gross – 236.29 crores

Surpasses the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy!

With 236.29 crore gross, Raid 2 has surpassed Ranveer Singh’s fifth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office, Gully Boy. For those who don’t know, Gully Boy earned 235.47 crore gross globally.

Before concluding the theatrical run, the Ajay Devgn starrer is likely to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crore gross) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crore gross).

More about the film

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It was released on May 1, 2025, and also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Brijendra Kala in key roles.

