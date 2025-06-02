Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has turned out to be a pleasant success at the Indian box office. Before the release, the makers planned to put it directly on OTT, but now that the film is a commercial winner, they must be delighted. Even for Bollywood, it’s a good mid-budget success, and for Rajkummar, this film is indeed a special one. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

Performs well during the second weekend

Yesterday, the Hindi fantasy romantic comedy concluded its second weekend. After maintaining a steady pace on the second Friday, it made good use of the entire weekend. After ending the first week by earning 3.40 crores on Thursday, the film earned 3.31 crores on Friday. On the second Saturday, it witnessed a jump and earned 5.40 crores. Yesterday, on the second Sunday, it grew to 6.48 crores. So, during the second weekend, the film earned 15.19 crores.

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned 60.60 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Including taxes, it equals 71.50 crore gross. It’s already a winner; from here, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 75-80 crores as Housefull 5 will witness its grand release on Friday.

Becomes Rajkummar Rao’s third highest-grossing film of all time!

With 60.60 crores in the kitty already, Bhool Chuk Maaf has emerged as Rajkummar Rao’s third highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It’ll end its run by being in the same position as the next target of beating Stree (129.67 crores) is out of reach.

Take a look at the highest-grossing films of Rajkummar Rao at the Indian box office (net collection):

Stree 2 – 625.70 crores Stree – 129.67 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 60.60 crores Kai Po Che – 50 crores Srikanth – 49.50 crores Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video – 44.48 crores Jungementall Hai Kya – 38.30 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi – 34.30 crores Roohi – 25.87 crores

More about the film

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. It was released on May 23, 2025. It’ll be streaming online on Amazon Prime Video from June 6.

