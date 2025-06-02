The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu action drama Bhairavam has picked up a decent pace at the box office on its 3rd day. The film had witnessed a slight drop on its second day but it has managed to again see an upward graph again on its 3rd day. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 3rd day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 3

The film opened at 2.6 crores which was not a very bad opening. However, on its second day, it saw a drop of around 7% and amassed 2.4 crores. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned 2.52 crores on its third day.

This was a growth of around 5% from its second day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.52 crores. The movie is now inching toward 8 crores and is exhibiting a good pace at the box office.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown Of Bhairavam At The Indian Box Office

Day 1: 2.6 crores

Day 2: 2.4 crores

Day 3: 2.52 crores

Total: 7.52 crores

Srinivas Bellamkonda Starrer Still Lagging Behind Garudan

For the unversed, Bhairavam is a remake of the Tamil hit film, Garudan which starred Soori in the lead role. However, it is still lagging behind the Soori starrer’s 3-day collections. For the unversed, Garudan earned 14.6 crores when it came to its 3-day collection. As a result, the Srinivas Bellamkonda film is lagging behind Garudan by 48%.

Bhairavam’s Budget And Recovery Pace

Bhairavam is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. The film still has a long way to go when it comes to recovering its budget. With its current India net collection of 7.52 crores, it has managed to cover 39% of its budget in the opening weekend.

Here Is The Breakdown Of Bhairavam At The Box Office In 2 Days.

India net: 7.52 crore

India gross: 8.87 crore

Overseas gross: 0.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 9.37 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ace Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is A Failure, Yet To Cross The 10 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News