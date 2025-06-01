Tovino Thomas has delivered a successful film at the box office with Narivetta standing at a total net collection of 11.79 crore at the box office in India after 9 days. The film might jump over the second Sunday as well, taking the total to 13 crore approx!

Is Tovino Thomas’s Film A Hit?

The action drama has been mounted on a budget of 10 crore at the box office, and it has earned a total of 11.79 crore, churning out a profit of 17.9%. While the film is now successful after 100% budget recovery, it still needs to earn 8.21 crore at the box office to claim a hit verdict!

Narivetta Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, Saturday, May 31, Narivetta earned 1.08 crore at the box office, which was a good jump from the previous day, which brought only 81 lakh. The second weekend of the film might close at 2.8 – 3 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of Tovino Thomas’s starrer at the box office.

Day 1: 1.65 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.25 crore

Day 4: 1.2 crore

Day 5: 1.15 crore

Day 6: 95 lakh

Day 7: 85 lakh

Day 8: 81 lakh

Day 9: 1.08 crore

Total: 11.79 crore

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2025 Worldwide

Tovino Thomas has delivered the ninth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 worldwide. It has axed Padakkalam’s 17.92 crore gross collection worldwide and pushed it to the 10th spot.

Check out the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. (Worldwide gross collections)

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Thudarum: 237.11 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crore Rekhachithram: 57.31 crore Officer On Duty: 55.03 crore Bazooka: 27.34 crore Maranamass : 22.13 crore Prince And Family: 24.36 crore Narivetta: 21.51 crore Padakkalam: 17.92 crore

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown of the action film after 9 days.

India net: 11.79 crore

India gross: 13.91 crore

Overseas gross: 7.6 crore

Worldwide gross: 21.51 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2025.

