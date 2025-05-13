Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, and others, has concluded its theatrical run on a highly successful note. Released alongside Alappuzha Gymkhana and Bazooka, the film enjoyed its share of audience and eventually turned out to be a big success at the Indian box office. It made well over 100% returns and secured a hit verdict. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Sivaprasad, the Malayalam black comedy film was theatrically released on April 10, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the direction, Basil’s performance, and the humor quotient. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with favorable word-of-mouth, helping it stay consistent at ticket windows.

Closing collection of Maranamass

Maranamass stayed in theatres for over a month. During this journey, it ended the run at 18.77 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 22.14 crore gross. It started the run with just 1 crore, so the film managed to multiply its opening day by over 18 times, which is really impressive.

Ends its run with a Hit tag!

Reportedly, Maranamass was made on a controlled budget of just 8 crores. Against this cost, the film made 18.77 crores. If calculated, the Basil Joseph starrer enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of 10.77 crores. Calculated further, this equals 134.62% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a Hit verdict.

More about the film

Maranamass was produced by Tovino Thomas Productions, Rapheal Productions, and World Wide Films. It also featured Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, and Suresh Krishna in key roles.

The film will be streaming online on Sony LIV from Thursday onwards (May 15). In addition to the original Malayalam version, it will also stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Considering its popularity during the theatrical run, it is expected to perform well on OTT.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Retro Worldwide Box Office Day 12: Gears Up To Be Suriya’s Sixth 100 Crore Grosser?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News