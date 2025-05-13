The Sree Vishnu starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Single is witnessing a stellar run at the box office. On its 4th day, the film did witness a drop when it comes to its day-wise collection. But overall, it has managed to cross 11 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Single Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Sree Vishnu starrer earned 1.55 crore when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 56% since the movie amassed 3.55 crores on its previous day. The film had opened at 2.5 crore.

On its second day, the film witnessed a growth of 40% and amassed 3.5 crores. The total India net collection of Single now comes to 11.1 crore. With this, the movie has crossed 11 crores and is maintaining an impressive pace at the box office. The film is mounted at a budget of 14 crores and has covered almost 79% of the budget.

The movie is attaining a positive word of mouth which is clearly reflecting in the box office collection of the same. Despite a tough competition with the latest South releases, Single is managing to make a strong mark for itself at the box office. It has already emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film at the Indian box office.

Talking about the global collection, including the taxes, the gross collection of the Sree Vishnu starrer comes to 13.09 crores. The movie amassed 3.1 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 16.19 crores. Single also garnered an 85% bigger opening than Sree Vishnu’s last theatrical outing. For the unversed, the actor’s previous release Swag opened at 1.35 crores.

About The Movie

Talking about Single, the film has been directed by Caarthick Raju. Apart from Sree Vishnu, the film also stars Ketika Sharma, Ivana and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

