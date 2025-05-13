After ending the third weekend on a bang, Thudarum carries forward the winning momentum during weekdays. Yesterday, the film displayed a stronghold as the collection was on par with the third Friday. In the meantime, it made a much-awaited entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. It joined the league of Manjummel Boys and L2: Empuraan to achieve this fantastic feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 18 days!

Superb hold on the third Monday

The Mollywood crime thriller had a superb third weekend in India. Between Friday and Sunday, it made 12 crores, with 70 lakh coming from the newly released Tamil-dubbed version. Entering weekdays, the film started with a morning occupancy of 16% yesterday (third Monday). In the afternoon, it registered an impressive 34% occupancy. Evening shows were superb with 46%, followed by similar occupancy in the night shows.

With such an impressive occupancy, Thudarum earned an estimated 2.90 crores on its third Monday, almost similar to Friday’s 3 crores. This is superb and indicates that the film will stay in theatres for weeks.

Thudarum is Mollywood’s third 100 crore club entrant!

Overall, Thudarum has amassed a whopping 101.65 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days, as per Sacnilk. With this, it has emerged as the third Malayalam film to enter the 100 crore club (net) in India. Before this, Manjummel Boys and L2: Empuraan have achieved this feat.

Mohanlal creates history!

Mohanlal has created history by becoming the only Malayalam actor to deliver two 100 crore net grossers for Mollywood at the Indian box office. This clearly indicates Laletan’s peak dominance in Mollywood.

Global earnings

Globally, Thudarum has earned an estimated 209.99 crore gross in 18 days. It includes 119.94 crore gross from India and 90.05 crore gross from the overseas market.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 101.65 crores

India gross – 119.94 crores

Overseas gross – 90.05 crores

Worldwide gross – 209.99 crores

