The Dileep starrer Malayalam comedy drama, Prince And Family has been witnessing a stellar pace at the box office. On its 4th day, the film did witness a slight drop but overall it is now inching towards 5 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Dileep starrer earned 1.25 crore when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 27% since the movie amassed 1.72 crores on its previous day. The film had opened at 90 lakhs but had witnessed a growth of 16% on its second day and garnered 1.05 crores.

The total India net collection of Prince And Family now comes to 4.92 crores. The movie is now just 8 lakhs away from crossing 5 crores. This is a good pace considering the tough competition at the Malayalam box office from films like Alappuzha Gymkhana, Thudarum, Marnamass and others. Not only this but the film also amassed a 39% higher growth than its opening day.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Of The Film:

Day 1: 0.90 Crore

Day 2: 1.05 Crore

Day 3: 1.72 Crore

Day 4: 1.25 Crore

Total: 4.92 Crore

The film definitely needs a more positive word of mouth to garner a considerable boost in the collection. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.92 crores, the movie has managed to cover around 61% of its budget.

About The Film

Talking about Prince And Family, the movie has been directed by Binto Stephen. Apart from Dileep, the movie also stars Raniya Raanaa, Siddiqui and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sanal Dev.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 11: M Sasikumar & Simran Starrer Is A Clean Hit With 116% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News