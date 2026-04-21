Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, is now showing signs of slowing down a bit, which is absolutely normal given it has already recorded massive footfalls. On the fifth Monday, day 33, the magnum opus dropped below the 2 crore mark for the first time at the Indian box office. Nonetheless, it is now chasing a historic milestone in the Hindi version. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 33 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel scored 13.5 crore during the fifth weekend, which is impressive. Coming off such a weekend, all eyes were set on how it performs on Monday, with Bhooth Bangla doing well alongside. Although collections dropped below 2 crore, it still maintained a solid hold compared to the fifth Friday, day 30. On day 33, it earned an estimated 1.93 crore, showing a drop of just 35.66% from day 30’s 3 crore.

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has earned a staggering 1154.43 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 33 days. It equals 1362.22 crore gross. Out of this, the Hindi version alone has contributed 1079.59 crore net, which equals a Hindi domestic gross of 1273.91 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format (net):

Week 1 (8-day) – 649 crore vs 690 crore

vs Week 2 – 251 crore vs 271 crore

vs Week 3 – 109 crore vs 120 crore

vs Week 4 – 56 crore vs 58 crore

vs Day 30 – 2.75 crore vs 3 crore

vs Day 31 – 4.75 crore vs 5 crore

vs Day 32 – 5.25 crore vs 5.5 crore

vs Day 33 – 1.84 crore vs 1.93 crore

Total – 1079.59 crore vs 1154.43 crore

Chasing a major milestone in Hindi

Dhurandhar 2 made history by inaugurating the 900- and 1000-crore clubs at the Indian box office with Hindi collections alone. Now, it has a chance to add another feather to its hat by reaching the 1100 crore milestone. Currently standing at 1079.59 crore net in Hindi, the film needs another 20.41 crore, which looks achievable before it wraps up its theatrical run.

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