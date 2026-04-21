Vaazha 2 has turned out to be a big winner at the Indian box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Backed by the sequel factor and strong word of mouth, the film has been enjoying a fantastic run by comfortably entering the 100 crore club. Yesterday, on the third Monday, it displayed an impressive hold by scoring above 2 crore. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Vaazha sequel is having a dream run in the domestic market. After a strong third weekend, everyone was eager to see if it would maintain its hold on the third Monday, day 19, and guess what? It once again stunned us with its collections. As per Sacnilk, it scored 2.05 crore yesterday, thus displaying a drop of just 33.87% from the third Friday, day 16’s 3.1 crore.

Overall, Vaazha 2 has earned an estimated 109.2 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 128.85 crore gross. Given the film’s momentum, it is likely to reach the 125 crore milestone in net collections before wrapping up its domestic run. If this happens, it’ll become the fourth Mollywood film to do so after Manjummel Boys, Thudarum, and Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.1 crore

Day 16 – 3.1 crore

Day 17 – 3.35 crore

Day 18 – 4.3 crore

Day 19 – 2.05 crore

Total – 109.2 crore

Surpasses Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan in India

With 109.2 crore, Vaazha 2 has surpassed Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan (106.77 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office. Before wrapping up its run, the film is likely to beat Mohanlal’s Thudarum (122 crore) to claim the third spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Mollywood grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Thudarum – 122 crore Vaazha 2 – 109.2 crore (19 days) L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

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