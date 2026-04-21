Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla is having a decent run at the Indian box office, and it has scope to do well in the long run, as it cleared the first Monday test. Unlike Jolly LLB 3, Akshay’s latest entertainer didn’t decline sharply after a good opening weekend, suggesting it can attract audiences even on weekdays. Now, on the first Tuesday, it is all set to see an upward trend in collections as the makers surprisingly participated in the discounted Tuesday offer. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report of day 5!

Healthy show count and affordable ticket rates

With the juggernaut of Dhurandhar 2 starting to slow down, exhibitors happily allotted a good chunk of screens and shows to Akshay’s latest release. Being a family entertainer, the film secured over 3,200 screens nationwide. In terms of show count, 12,400+ shows are scheduled for day 5, which is a healthy number.

The average ticket price has come down significantly to just 165 rupees, considering the film is running with discounted ticket rates today. Since the film is running successfully in its first week, it is surprising that the makers chose to go with the discounted Tuesday. However, the good thing is that more footfall than yesterday will be recorded due to affordable ticket rates.

Bhooth Bangla grosses over 3 crore through day 5 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update of day 5, Bhooth Bangla has sold 1.94 lakh+ tickets before the first show started. In terms of collection, the film has grossed 3.36 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the first Tuesday. In net collections, it equals 2.85 crore, which is a decent number.

Day 5 prediction: All set for a healthy surge at the Indian box office!

While pre-sales are decent, Bhooth Bangla will also benefit from over-the-counter ticket sales throughout the day, thanks to discounted rates. So, it is aiming to score 9-10 crore net at the Indian box office on day 5. Such a score will be a healthy surge from day 4’s estimated 8-8.2 crore net.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 33 (Early Trends): Rocksteady Despite Battle Against Bhooth Bangla – Refuses To Slow Down!

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