Dhurandhar 2 is facing strict competition from Bhooth Bangla. But is that stopping Aditya Dhar’s directorial from driving footfalls? Certainly not. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer has become the first Bollywood film in history to touch the 1150 crore milestone in India. Scroll below for a detailed day 32 report in Hindi vs all languages.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in India in 32 days?

According to the official update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned 5.45 crore net in India on day 32, across all languages. It witnessed another excellent jump compared to the 4.85 crore garnered on Saturday. Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is now dominating the ticket windows, but the growth Ranveer Singh starrer still registered is truly unreal!

The total collection in India wraps up at 1152.30 crore net after 32 days. Around 1077.75 crore have been accumulated from the Hindi belt. The remaining 74.55 crore are from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. Made on a budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated impressive profits of 412% so far.

Take a look at the all languages vs Hindi breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 690 crore VS 649 crore (8-day)

VS Week 2: 271 crore VS 251 crore

VS Week 3: 120 crore VS 109 crore

VS Week 4: 58.15 crore VS 56 crore

VS Weekend 5: 13.15 VS 12.75 crore

Total: 1152.30 crore VS 1077.75 crore

Records the 5th-highest fifth weekend in Hindi cinema!

In its fifth weekend, Dhurandhar 2 amassed 12.75 crore in all languages. With that, the spy action thriller has surpassed Uri (12.50 crore) to score the 5th highest fifth weekend of all time in Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the top fifth weekend grossers in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar: 35.80 crore Chhaava: 22 crore Stree 2: 16 crore Pushpa 2: 14 crore Dhurandhar 2: 12.75 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 32 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1152.30 crore

ROI%: 412%

India gross: 1359.71 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Delivers 3rd Biggest Opening Weekend Of 2026 & 2 Other Big Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News