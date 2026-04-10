Aditya Dhar is currently basking in the massive success of both his films, Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Both these titles star Ranveer Singh in the lead role as an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan. Prior to this, Dhar had made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike. But he was supposed to make his debut with another film. Let’s find out all about it.

Raat Baaki: Aditya Dhar Shelved Film With Fawad Khan & Katrina Kaif

Aditya Dhar began his career as a dialogue writer on Priyadarshan’s 2010 film Aakrosh. He also wrote the dialogues for Tezz, which came out in 2012. Reportedly, Dhar began working on a film called Raat Baaki, as per The Times of India, which was supposed to be his directorial debut. The film starred Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

However, just when the film was about to go on floors, terrorists attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. 19 soldiers were killed, and the same number of personnel were injured. This changed the dynamics between the two countries, and there was a sentiment against working with Pakistani actors; they were banned in Hindi films.

Raat Baaki Paved The Way For Uri: The Surgical Strike

Aditya Dhar turned this crisis into an opportunity. He started writing and researching a script on the surgical strikes that happened in the aftermath. He said, “I learnt in this industry that whatever the adversity, you have to just push yourself and change the situation in your favor. When the surgical strikes happened, and Pakistani artists were banned, everyone was sad that our film won’t get made.

Dhar continued, “I wanted to know what happened during the attacks because that sounded like a great story. That switch happened very fast. It is the only way to survive in this industry, it is difficult, you have to be mentally strong. No matter what, you’ve to always keep the josh high,” as per Firstpost. Dhar finished writing the script in just 12 days.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is written and directed by Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. It starred Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and others. The film was a critical and commercial success, winning four National Awards. This includes the categories of Best Actor, Best Director, Best Music Director, and Best Audiography.

Raat Baaki Turned Into Dhoom Dhaam

While Raat Baaki was never made, Dhar later used its story. Dhar produced a romantic action comedy film titled Dhoom Dhaam, which he wrote with Aarsh Vora. According to MensXP, he confirmed that it has the same story as Raat Baaki but with changes to make it more contemporary.

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Apart from being a writer-director, Dhar also co-runs a production company, B62 Films, with his brother, Lokesh Dhar. They have produced films such as the political action thriller Article 370, the action thriller Dhoom Dhaam, and the horror drama Baramulla.

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