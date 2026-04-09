Dhurandhar: The Revenge is dominating the box office and enjoying a smooth theatrical run. Amid this, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has also attracted controversy. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the multi-starrer has once again found itself caught in fresh legal trouble. The latest controversy adds to the noise surrounding the film, shifting focus away from the screen to what’s happening behind the scenes.

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, this film has crossed the 1000 crore mark in India alone and 1660 crore worldwide. Nevertheless, this new controversy has made people raise eyebrows about the film, which could impact its ongoing run.

Here’s a closer look at what exactly went wrong and why the film is being dragged into legal complications again.

Legal Trouble Begins Over ‘Oye Oye’ Song Dispute

The whole situation revolves around the song “Oye Oye” featured in Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Adiya Dhar’s production house, B62 Studios. The production house claimed that the film has used the song or a version very similar to it without proper permission. The company says it owns the rights to both the music and the recording, as per India Today.

The song originally appeared in the movie Tridev in 1989. It was created by Kalyanji Anandji and Viju Shah, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

This has caused the company to take legal steps against the creators. They have filed a case demanding an end to the song being used, as well as seeking monetary compensation. They have raised issues with how the song was exploited in theaters and in the film’s promotions.

There has been no response so far from the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Aditya Dhar and his production house, B62 Studios, along with co-producer Jio Studios, are yet to comment on the matter. It remains unclear whether the version used in the film was officially licensed. Given that the franchise has previously featured recreated tracks, it’s possible the makers had secured rights, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Besides this, the film has also faced a claim from filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS. He said Dhurandhar 2’s storyline is similar to a script he wrote in 2023. He shared that he realized the similarity after watching the film. He also said that he had shared his script earlier with different production houses. He has documents to support his claim and may take legal action.

However, all claims were denied by Aditya Dhar. Before the matter moved to court, Dhar issued a legal notice requesting that Kumar withdraw his statements and refrain from making further allegations.

Check out the trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge below:

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