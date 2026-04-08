Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most anticipated movies of the year. With three of Bollywood’s top stars—Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt—coming together for the first time, the movie is sure to be another spectacular production from SLB.

Love & War: No Phone Rule

Amid growing anticipation for a glimpse of the movie, the producers are ensuring everything is closely monitored to prevent any asset leaks. On the sets, cell phones are no longer permitted.

An independent industry source says, “Not just NDAs, the team of SLB’s Love & War is taking extra measures to prevent any leaks. Phones are not allowed on the set, and every member must submit their devices before entering. This is definitely taking the curiosity to see the set a notch higher.”

Expectations are high since Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a director renowned for his painstaking storytelling, lavish frames, and emotionally charged themes, is at the helm. The three most lucrative and adaptable actors in the business, along with Bhansali’s masterful directing, fuel speculation about the movie’s scope and subject matter

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