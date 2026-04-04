Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious cinematic venture Ramayana is set for a grand theatrical release this Diwali, and its sequel is slated to hit the big screen in 2027. The highly anticipated film is an adaptation of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, a timeless tale of the victory of good over evil, and promises epic storytelling along with a never-before-seen visual spectacle. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist and Yash as the antagonist Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor portrays the character of the epic Lord Rama. Interestingly, when the role was first offered to him around four years ago, he initially turned it down. However, after the birth of his daughter, he reconsidered and accepted the offer. There’s another interesting layer to his casting as well.

During a recent interaction with Collider at the teaser launch event in Los Angeles, the ‘Barfi!’ actor revealed that he will indeed be playing a double role in Ramayana. Curious to know about his second character? Keep reading for more details.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Double Roles In Ramayana

Although Ranbir Kapoor will mainly portray Lord Ram in the upcoming film, he is also set to appear briefly as Lord Parshuram. The actor reportedly said that both Lord Ram and Lord Parshuram are avatars of Lord Vishnu, and Lord Parshuram was an avatar before Lord Ram. The film’s recently unveiled teaser also hints at this, featuring Ranbir Kapoor wielding a powerful battle-axe, an iconic symbol associated with Lord Parshuram.

A Star-Studded Cast

Ramayana features a stellar lineup with Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. With a larger-than-life vision, the film aims to merge classic storytelling with modern cinematic scale, using advanced visuals to create a truly immersive experience for audiences worldwide.

Mounted On A Grand Global Scale

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being positioned as one of the most ambitious films of 2026. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, the project also brings in top-tier VFX expertise from Oscar-winning DNEG, alongside Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Together, the team is aiming to deliver a visually spectacular film with global appeal.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film will arrive in IMAX across the globe—Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Ramayana – Official Teaser

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