Bollywood is getting ready for a huge movie lineup between 2026 and 2027, with big superstars and fresh new faces, sequels, and massive-scale films. From action-packed entertainers to mythological epics, these upcoming movies are already creating strong buzz even before their release.

Here’s a list of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood films:

1. Ramayana: Part 1 (Diwali 2026)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Release Date: November 8, 2026

One of the biggest Indian films ever made, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic franchise. Part 1 releases on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 in 2027. The teaser and new Rama look have already created massive hype.

2. Bhooth Bangla

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release Date: April 17, 2026

A horror-comedy that reunites Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after years, Bhooth Bangla promises a mix of spooky elements and classic comedy. The horror-comedy genre itself is trending in Bollywood, making this one a strongly hyped title.

3. Cocktail 2

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Release Date: June 19, 2026

Plot: A sequel to the popular rom-com Cocktail, this film brings a fresh love triangle with modern storytelling. Given the original’s popularity, expectations are quite high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

4. King (December 24, 2026)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release Date: December 24, 2026

A high-octane action thriller, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return in a powerful role alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. With a massive film budget and global scale, it’s one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

5. Awarapan 2

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani Director: Nitin Kakkar

Nitin Kakkar Release Date: 2026 Independence Day weekend

Plot: The sequel to the cult film Awarapan brings back Emraan Hashmi in an intense action-romantic role. With nostalgia and a fresh storyline, this film is already generating excitement among fans of the original.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

6. Dhamaal 4

Cast: Ajay Devgn (expected), ensemble cast

Ajay Devgn (expected), ensemble cast Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Release Date: July 3, 2026

The Dhamaal franchise returns with its fourth installment, promising chaotic comedy and mass entertainment. With a strong fan base, this one is expected to do big numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

7. Shakti Shalini (December 24, 2026)

Cast: Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Aditya Sarpotdar Release Date: December 24, 2026

This film expands the popular horror-comedy universe in Bollywood that initially started with Stree. With supernatural elements and franchise connections, it’s expected to attract a massive audience.

Maddock announced Shakti Shalini before the start of the movie #Thamma Releasing on 26 December 2026 pic.twitter.com/Y2fuTxvDS0 — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) October 21, 2025

8. Love & War

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release Date: expected in 2027

A romantic drama set against a war backdrop, this film combines Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand, epic storytelling with a powerful cast. The emotional depth and scale make it one of 2027’s most awaited films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

9. Ramayana: Part 2 (Diwali 2027)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Release Date: Diwali 2027

The second part of the Ramayana will conclude the epic saga. With Part 1 setting the stage, expectations for Part 2 are sky-high, making it one of the biggest releases of 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22)

10. Animal Park

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Release Date: Not Confirmed

As per Times Entertainment, the sequel to Animal (2023), titled Animal Park, received a major update by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as he confirmed that the shooting will begin in mid-2027, once the director completes his current project, Spirit. It is also reported that Ranbir Kapoor will play a double role. It will be bigger, darker, and more intense, making Animal Park a highly anticipated movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineInfinity Official (@cineinfinity_official)

From mass entertainers like Bhooth Bangla to grand cinematic spectacles like the Ramayana franchise and superstar-driven action films like King, Bollywood’s upcoming lineup looks stronger than ever. With big directors, massive budgets, and new storytelling, these films are not just releases—they’re events. As we gradually move towards 2027, the scale and ambition of the Bollywood industry are clearly going global.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Once Turned Down Ramayana — 5 Other Popular Films He Rejected Earlier

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News