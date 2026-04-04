Bollywood is getting ready for a huge movie lineup between 2026 and 2027, with big superstars and fresh new faces, sequels, and massive-scale films. From action-packed entertainers to mythological epics, these upcoming movies are already creating strong buzz even before their release.
Here’s a list of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood films:
1. Ramayana: Part 1 (Diwali 2026)
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Release Date: November 8, 2026
One of the biggest Indian films ever made, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic franchise. Part 1 releases on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 in 2027. The teaser and new Rama look have already created massive hype.
2. Bhooth Bangla
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
A horror-comedy that reunites Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after years, Bhooth Bangla promises a mix of spooky elements and classic comedy. The horror-comedy genre itself is trending in Bollywood, making this one a strongly hyped title.
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3. Cocktail 2
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna
- Director: Homi Adajania
- Release Date: June 19, 2026
Plot: A sequel to the popular rom-com Cocktail, this film brings a fresh love triangle with modern storytelling. Given the original’s popularity, expectations are quite high.
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4. King (December 24, 2026)
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Release Date: December 24, 2026
A high-octane action thriller, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return in a powerful role alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. With a massive film budget and global scale, it’s one of the most anticipated releases of the year.
5. Awarapan 2
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani
- Director: Nitin Kakkar
- Release Date: 2026 Independence Day weekend
Plot: The sequel to the cult film Awarapan brings back Emraan Hashmi in an intense action-romantic role. With nostalgia and a fresh storyline, this film is already generating excitement among fans of the original.
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6. Dhamaal 4
- Cast: Ajay Devgn (expected), ensemble cast
- Director: Indra Kumar
- Release Date: July 3, 2026
The Dhamaal franchise returns with its fourth installment, promising chaotic comedy and mass entertainment. With a strong fan base, this one is expected to do big numbers.
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7. Shakti Shalini (December 24, 2026)
- Cast: Aneet Padda
- Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
- Release Date: December 24, 2026
This film expands the popular horror-comedy universe in Bollywood that initially started with Stree. With supernatural elements and franchise connections, it’s expected to attract a massive audience.
Maddock announced Shakti Shalini before the start of the movie #Thamma
Releasing on 26 December 2026 pic.twitter.com/Y2fuTxvDS0
— Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) October 21, 2025
8. Love & War
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release Date: expected in 2027
A romantic drama set against a war backdrop, this film combines Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand, epic storytelling with a powerful cast. The emotional depth and scale make it one of 2027’s most awaited films.
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9. Ramayana: Part 2 (Diwali 2027)
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Release Date: Diwali 2027
The second part of the Ramayana will conclude the epic saga. With Part 1 setting the stage, expectations for Part 2 are sky-high, making it one of the biggest releases of 2027.
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10. Animal Park
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Release Date: Not Confirmed
As per Times Entertainment, the sequel to Animal (2023), titled Animal Park, received a major update by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as he confirmed that the shooting will begin in mid-2027, once the director completes his current project, Spirit. It is also reported that Ranbir Kapoor will play a double role. It will be bigger, darker, and more intense, making Animal Park a highly anticipated movie.
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From mass entertainers like Bhooth Bangla to grand cinematic spectacles like the Ramayana franchise and superstar-driven action films like King, Bollywood’s upcoming lineup looks stronger than ever. With big directors, massive budgets, and new storytelling, these films are not just releases—they’re events. As we gradually move towards 2027, the scale and ambition of the Bollywood industry are clearly going global.
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