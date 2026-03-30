Few could have predicted the massive impact and astounding theatrical success of Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller Dhurandhar ahead of its December 5, 2025, release. The film went on to gross a staggering ₹1354.84 crore worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind only Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Dangal.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now following in its footsteps and setting the box office on fire. So far, the Ranveer Singh-led follow-up has already raked in ₹1365.06 crore globally. While it remains to be seen how soon it can outgross the original, here are five things we wish had been different in the sequel.

Note: Major Spoilers Ahead for Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar: The Revenge

1. More Screen Time for R. Madhavan & Yami Gautam

R. Madhavan played the role of Ajay Sanyal, the director of IB, and delivered an intentionally restrained and nuanced performance that has been widely appreciated by cinephiles and industry enthusiasts. However, several fans felt that Dhurandhar 2 didn’t give him enough screen time to fully explore his character.

Similarly, Yami Gautam also left a strong impression despite a limited presence. She appears in a cameo as a nurse who is actually an undercover agent operating in Pakistan. Despite her short screen time, her role was both impactful and memorable.

2. URI & Dhurandhar Crossover – Vicky Kaushal’s Character Introduction

In Aditya Dhar’s 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kirti Kulhari’s character mentions that her husband’s name was Jaskirat Singh Rangi. This detail led many fans to speculate about a possible connection between Uri and Dhurandhar; however, they are actually two different films. It also raised expectations about whether Vicky Kaushal’s character from Uri might be introduced in the Dhurandhar sequel. However, that ultimately didn’t happen. Though it would have been wonderful to witness that crossover.

3. Yalina Arrives In India & Hamza Finally Meets His Family

If you’ve already seen the sequel, you may recall that after Hamza completes his mission across the border, he is brought back to India. However, he is asked to leave behind his past, including his wife, Yalina, and their son. To keep the narrative realistic, the film avoids bringing his family to India.

Additionally, once Hamza/Jaskirat returns, he visits his native village and catches a glimpse of his family from a distance, but ultimately chooses not to meet them. The emotional impact might have been very different had these moments been handled otherwise in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. That said, the filmmakers’ decision arguably stays true to the story’s tone, and that’s what made the film great.

4. Aalam’s Backstory

Gaurav Gera played the role of Aalam, a juice shop owner in Lyari who also served as Hamza’s handler. In one of their conversations, Aalam tells Hamza that he will someday share details about his past life in India. However, before that moment could arrive, he sacrifices his life to ensure Hamza’s mission is completed. It’s a plot point that some viewers might have wanted more closure on. That said, leaving it unexplored arguably works in the story’s favor.

5. Dhurandhar 3 Confirmation

From its direction and performances to production design and music, every aspect of Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has received widespread praise. Naturally, fans are eager to see Aditya Dhar expand the universe with another installment, potentially starring Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan. However, the sequel offers no confirmation of Dhurandhar 3, neither in the mid-credits nor post-credits scenes. So, an announcement would have certainly excited fans even more.

Overall, these five things may have left some fans wanting more, but they ultimately worked in favor of the film’s narrative and tone, making Dhurandhar 2 a more grounded and impactful experience.

Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Plot & Cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) and sends him as an undercover operative named Hamza Ali Mazari. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. The star-studded films also feature Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Official Trailer

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