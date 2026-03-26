Dhurandhar 2 is wreaking havoc at the worldwide box office and setting records. After a monstrous start, the film has maintained the pace, and even before concluding the 8-day extended opening week, it has emerged as a blockbuster. On the first Wednesday, day 7, it made a roaring entry into the 1000-crore club, becoming the 10th Indian film to do so. With this, Aditya Dhar has achieved an exciting feat!

Within a short span of a career, Dhar has become one of the most popular Indian filmmakers. His bold, raw filmmaking has earned him praise from all quarters, and his direction has also emerged as a commercially successful formula. So far, he has directed only three movies, and in such a short filmography, he has set new benchmarks. He began his directorial career with Uri: The Surgical Strike, and since then, there’s no looking back.

Aditya Dhar delivers two 1000 crore grossers at the worldwide box office

Uri: The Surgical Strike was released in 2018, and after that, Aditya Dhar took 5 years to come up with his second film, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025. It was worth the wait as Dhurandhar was a historic success both critically and commercially. It grossed 1354.84 crore at the worldwide box office. Now, he’s set to outshine his Dhurandhar with Dhurandhar 2.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 entered the 1000 crore club on its day 7, earning a whopping 1029.49 crore gross. With this, Aditya Dhar has joined the league of SS Rajamouli to deliver two 1000 crore grossers globally.

Joins SS Rajamouli with two 1000 crore grossers

Before Dhar, SS Rajamouli was the only Indian filmmaker to deliver two 1000 crore grossers in the form of Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross) and RRR (1275.51 crore gross). Now, Dhar has joined the list. In the future, filmmakers like Atlee, Nag Ashwin, and Nitesh Tiwari are expected to join the club with AA 22 (Allu Arjun’s untitled 22nd film), Kalki 2898 AD part 2, and Ramayana Part 1, respectively.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Enters The 1000 Crore Club, Ranks 5th Among Bollywood Films

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